Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Leo’s Bombshell Reveal End Javi and Kerry’s Relationship for Good?

Monday’s Days of Our Lives episode, January 20, promises plenty of drama, especially for Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon). Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) interrupts Javi and Kerry’s (Derek Yates) private moment to reveal a major twist. After accusing Javi of being the mysterious Lady Whistleblower, Leo shifts his focus to Kerry.

Leo points to evidence from Lady Whistleblower’s latest column and reveals a key clue. He explains how a fake storyline from Body & Soul was leaked almost instantly, pointing to Kerry as the source.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Leo shares that payments linked to Lady Whistleblower have been traced to a bank in Rochester, Kerry’s hometown. Javi will put the pieces together and confront Kerry, ultimately ending their relationship on the spot.

Meanwhile, Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) struggles with her feelings about Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) steps in to offer advice, sensing that Chanel may still have love for Johnny. Paulina reminds Chanel that Johnny stopped himself from cheating with Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins).

Chanel feels betrayed by Johnny’s lies, but Paulina’s encouragement may push her to consider forgiveness. Elsewhere, Johnny seeks support from Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans), who relates to his situation.

Bonnie recalls how her relationship with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) survived tough times, hinting that Johnny and Chanel might find a way to reconcile. Spoilers suggest the couple will eventually repair their marriage, but the road ahead is uncertain.

Romance takes center stage for Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Joy Wesley. The two decide to label their relationship, but their future remains unclear.

Whether they agree to be friends with benefits or begin officially dating, Alex’s lingering feelings for Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) complicate things.

While Joy may hope for something more, Alex’s unresolved emotions for Stephanie suggest this relationship might not last. Fans can expect tension as Alex continues to wrestle with his past while trying to move forward with Joy.

Over at Body & Soul, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) gets a chance to reprise her role as Charlemagne. However, Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) lays down some ground rules. Kate agrees to Hattie’s return but insists that she follow strict guidelines.

Hattie’s comeback is contingent on her compliance with Kate’s terms. As Hattie tries to adjust to the new rules, viewers can expect her to navigate the challenges of her new role. It remains to be seen how long she’ll be able to stick to Kate’s expectations.

