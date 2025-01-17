Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Kristen and Brady Find Runaway Rachel Before It’s Too Late?

Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will make a big move on Friday’s Days of Our Lives. After snooping on Kerry’s (Derek Yates) laptop, Leo will find more evidence linking Kerry to the gossip columns that have caused trouble in his life. Convinced Kerry is the fake 'Lady Whistleblower,' Leo will set a trap to catch him in the act.

Soon, Leo will gather enough proof to confront Kerry about his actions. This confrontation could spell trouble for Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon), Kerry’s new boyfriend, who is unaware of these secrets. Javi is in for a surprise as Leo uncovers Kerry’s true colors.

At the DiMera mansion, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will face a shocking realization, her daughter, Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater), is missing.

Rachel packed a bag and left the house without warning. Kristen’s panic will push her to head straight to the townhouse, where Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is having a romantic moment with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun).

Kristen’s sudden arrival will disrupt Brady and Ava’s time together. She will accuse Brady of being responsible for Rachel’s disappearance.

However, they will soon agree to work together to find their runaway daughter. This unexpected team-up could lead to some emotional moments as they search for Rachel.

Over at the Kiriakis mansion, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) will come through for Doug Williams (Peyton Meyer). Holly will hand over the rest of the money she received from Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) to help Doug settle his debts.

Doug will be grateful for Holly’s generosity but will also caution her about the potential for heartbreak in her relationship with Tate Black (Leo Howard).

Doug’s words will make Holly question her future with Tate, especially after Tate prioritizes Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz) and her baby over Holly.

Holly will begin to wonder if she can truly count on Tate. This realization could open the door for a closer connection between Holly and Doug in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, Tate and Sophia will grow closer, partly due to the doctor’s appointment Tate missed with Holly. Sophia seems intent on using her baby to keep Tate close, and it’s working. Holly will notice the bond between Tate and Sophia, which could lead her to re-evaluate their relationship.

