Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds REVEALS One Line From Movie That Cracked Him Up; Check Out

Deadpool & Wolverine is filled with humorous elements throughout the film. Apart from the laughs, the movie is also quite talked about for its iconic cameos. Various actors stepped in to put on their superhero suits and make an appearance in the film.

One of the actors who was lauded for his performance in the Marvel movie was Channing Tatum, who reprised his role of Gambit, who is associated with the X-Men. Meanwhile, the director of the third installment of Deadpool, Shawn Levy, revealed that while shooting for one of the scenes with Tatum and Reynolds, the latter could not keep his face straight, especially when Gambit delivered his lines in a particular manner.

In conversation with Collider, Levy recalled one scene where Reynolds couldn’t control his laughter. The filmmaker stated, "The only other time Ryan couldn't keep it together was when Channing Tatum said the line about laying those buttery nuts all up in my mom.”

Moreover, the actor also talked about his experience working with The Vow actor. Detailing the scenes with Tatum, Reynolds shared, "It was this sort of moon-eyed 'What's up, Doc?' as if it were he, himself, who was back there flying out of his mother's cavernous... it was just crazy, the whole thing was.”

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Displays Superhero Action Moves Following His Unexpected Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo; WATCH HERE

Earlier on his Instagram account, Reynolds shared a note of gratitude for Channing Tatum, who agreed to play the role of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. Stating that the Fly Me to the Moon actor was born to play the character of Gambit, The Proposal actor, in the caption, “Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play. His story is similar to my road on Deadpool—in that, Chan spent a decade trying to put the most comic-accurate version of Gambit on the big screen.”

Advertisement

He added, “Remy LeBeau is grafted to his soul and needs to come out and deal. Some characters can only exist with a one-in-a-billion pairing, and this is it. Gambit found his author in Chan. He’s one of the coolest, smartest characters in comics and still largely unexplored.”

Apart from Tatum, Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, and Dafne Keen also joined in to fight the evil of Cassandra Nova in the film. Snipes returned in his Blade character, while Garner portrayed the role of Elektra. Keen also donned her glasses back in the movie. Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, too, returned for cameos in the Marvel movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum Holds Out Hope for Stand-Alone Gambit Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo