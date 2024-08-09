Channing Tatum Holds Out Hope for Stand-Alone Gambit Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

Channing Tatum has always been hopeful that his cameo as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine would lead to a standalone film he so much wanted. The actor had been passionate about starring as the X-Men character in his own movie and expressed this while attending the premiere of Blink Twice in West Hollywood.

He was optimistic about the possibility finally emerging and called on others to help achieve it. Tatum said to Variety reporter upon being asked about the solo film, "From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please."

Tatum and his collaborator, Reid Carolin, dedicated four years to creating a standalone Gambit film for 20th Century Fox, but the project was scrapped following Disney's merger with Fox in 2019. Nevertheless, Tatum continues to hope for the film's realization and has expressed this desire to Marvel, acknowledging that the final decision rests with Bob Iger and Kevin Feige, the key decision-makers.

He said, "I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God."

Tatum took to Instagram to thank Ryan Reynolds who played an instrumental role in making sure Gambit was introduced into Deadpool & Wolverine. He also credited Reynolds for wrestling with difficulties encountered when they were trying to get him cast as Gambit.

The Magic Mike actor worte about Ryan Reynolds, "I thought I had lost Gambit forever. But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever." For him, this opportunity meant a lot, hence, he would be forever grateful to Reynolds for his determination during that time.

After the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum returns to the big screen with Blink Twice movie.

In Blink Twice, Tatum plays a billionaire tech tycoon who takes some of his friends on vacation at his private island but something goes wrong along the way. Zoë Kravitz directed this motion picture that she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum. The premier of this movie also marked their first time to walk a red carpet as a couple in public.

Kravitz appreciated Channing Tatum’s input during the production term and referred to him as her beloved collaborator. The film, Blink Twice is set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios on August 23rd.

