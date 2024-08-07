Channing Tatum Displays Superhero Action Moves Following His Unexpected Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo; WATCH HERE

Channing Tatum is riding high on success and energy after a cameo in the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The popular figure traded in his signature dance moves for superhero action moves.

On August 6, Tatum posted an Instagram video showing various clips of him rehearsing his hand-to-hand combat for the film and his use of Gambit's signature bō staff.

Tatum, who shared a glimpse at his preparation for his surprise role as Gambit/Remy LeBeau, penned a simple caption to the post: "Couillon-zwah!"

Lead actor Ryan Reynolds also shared a photo of Tatum to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, writing: "Not enough can be said about the crazy s— this guy can actually do with playing cards. He should not be allowed near any casino. Ever." Tatum reposted the Stories to his own profile.

Furthermore, Reynolds had all good things to say about Channing Tatum's character in Deadpool & Wolverine. He wrote: "Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play."

Praising the character Gambit/Remy LeBeau, he said, "Some characters can only exist with a one-in-a-billion pairing, and this is it. Gambit found his author in Chan. He's one of the coolest, smartest characters in Comics and still largely unexplored."

Tatum was first considered to play Gambit in 2006 for X-Men: The Last Stand, but the character was written out of the movie. Now, 18 years later, Tatum was able to bring his vision of Gambit to life for the fans.

Tatum thanked Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy for their support and showcased gratitude that despite such a long wait, they got him on board for the character that he was so passionate about playing.

For context, Taylor Kitsch was cast in the part of X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Tatum remained persistent that Gambit would have his standalone film, but in 2019 when Disney completed its purchase of 20th Century Fox, the movie was canceled.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter Deadpool & Wolverine has broken one record after another since it premiered on July 22, 2024. No one in Hollywood believed that an R-rated film could play like an all-audience film, but this one has broken the record and surprised everyone.

