Deadpool's Morena Baccarin Says ‘Now’s The Time’ To Bring Her Character’s Alter Ego Copycat To Life

Morena Baccarin has been portraying Vanessa Carlysle in the Deadpool franchise including the latest blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, the actress didn’t get to portray her character’s alter ego Copycat.

In an interview with ComicBook to promote her new apocalyptic action thriller film, Elevation and spoke about the possibility of bringing Copycat to life on the big screen. “I’ve only been waiting like five years,” she said about playing the shapeshifter. “I’m not getting any younger or skinnier, so now’s the time.”

Her character debuted in the 2016 Deadpool which also launched Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth franchise. The relationship between Vanessa and Wade added the emotional quotient to the action-packed film and it continued to Deadpool 2. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Baccarin reprised the role, but seems like they were no longer a couple.

Although the Vanessa storyline still provides the much-needed heart to the film, comic fans are waiting to see her mutant version of Copycat in action. She who possesses a shape-shifting ability meets Wade Wilson before he becomes Deadpool and after their breakup, she becomes a mercenary in her own right. She can also replicate other people’s appearances, powers, personalities, and memories. Additionally, her powers are enhanced by proximity to the target.

Will Vanessa’s alter ego make a cameo in the upcoming films? Despite the actress’s wish to bring the character to the big screen, there’s been no news about it. Then again, Marvel is known for its secret-keeping power.

The lineup for the franchise includes Captain America: Brave New World, Daredevil: Born Again, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are all upcoming in 2025. Avengers: Doomsday which also marks Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise as villain Dr. Doom.

Moreover, the fourth installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films will be released by 2026. Another highly anticipated project is Avengers: Secret Wars which is scheduled for a 2027 release.