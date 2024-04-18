‘Just Take Me And My Son': Kelly Clarkson Opens Up On Undergoing Difficult Pregnancies

Kelly Clarkson, the renowned singer and talk-show host, recently opened up about the challenges she faced during her pregnancies, shedding light on the emotional and physical toll they took on her.

In a candid conversation with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in the backdrop of the Arizona Supreme Court’s latest abortion ban, Clarkson revealed her harrowing experiences of being hospitalised while pregnant, bringing attention to the difficulties many women endure during this time.

Kelly Clarkson's emotional revelation on her difficult pregnancies

During the discussion with Hillary Clinton, Kelly Clarkson shared her deeply personal struggles with pregnancy, recounting how she had been hospitalized twice during her pregnancy. The Grammy Award winner, visibly emotional, expressed her vulnerability as she reflected on the hardships she endured. Clarkson revealed that during her second hospitalization, she found herself praying to God, asking Him to take her and her unborn child, as she couldn't bear the suffering any longer.

“I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times,” Clarkson shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, adding, “I mean, literally, I asked God, this is a real thing, 'to just take me and my son,' in the hospital the second time because I was like, it's the worst thing … I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry …” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Clinton offered words of comfort, acknowledging the courage it took for Clarkson to speak out and represent the experiences of countless women worldwide. “It’s OK because you're speaking for so many. You’re speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world,” Clinton shared.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About Their Rocky Marriage Amid Second Lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson and Hillary Clinton on the hardships of pregnancies

Kelly Clarkson, a devoted mother to her two children, daughter River and son Remy, highlighted that it was worst to make someone go through such a harrowing experience, stating, “And it, um, it was just the worst … To make someone go through that.” But the show host emphasized that despite the immense difficulties she faced, she has no regrets about her decision to have children and she is happy with it. She shared, “It was my decision. And I'm so glad I did. I love my babies. But to make someone … ”

In response to Clarkson's revelation, Hillary Clinton expressed her agreement with the singer's sentiments, condemning the cruelty of policies that restrict women's reproductive rights, concerning abortion policy change in Arizona. Clinton echoed Clarkson's concerns about the impact of such laws, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding women's health and autonomy, even in terms of pregnancy.

“There’s a cruelty toward women, towards women's lives. And you don't realize how hard it is. The fact that you would take that away from someone. That it can literally kill them. The fact if they're raped … by their family member … and they have to — like that, it's just like insane to me,” Clinton stated.

The conversation between Kelly Clarkson and Hillary Clinton took place against the backdrop of the recent decision by the Arizona Supreme Court to uphold a near-total abortion ban law. The ruling, which dates back to 1864, represents one of the strictest abortion bans in the country and has raised significant concerns about its impact on women's access to reproductive healthcare. With exceptions only for cases where a woman's life is at risk, the law has faced criticism for its lack of compassion and disregard for women's rights.

Kelly Clarkson's brave decision to share her experiences of difficult pregnancies serves as a powerful reminder of the challenges many women face on their journey to motherhood. Her emotional revelation underscores the importance of destigmatizing discussions around pregnancy complications and advocating for greater support for women in these critical times.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Much is Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth in 2024? Here's All You Need to Know About Her Life and Career