‘She Is Doing Really Well’: Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Has ‘No Regrets’ About Tough Divorce From Brandon Blackstock Amid New Lawsuit

It has been reported by an insider that Kelly Clarkson has no regrets about divorcing her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock amid the divorce drama. The insider said “She is doing really well. She’s glad she moved to New York from Los Angeles. She is a wonderful mother and has primary care of the children.” They further stated, “Although she loves working, the kids are her world” and “she is very hands-on and fun.”

Kelly Clarkson is in a good place

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in January 2024, the singer of Because of You described her divorce from Blackstock as “extraordinarily hard.” She referenced her most recent album, Chemistry, when she remarked, “You feel alone, and it’s just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those overwhelming emotions.” Clarkson’s ex-husband filed additional filings on March 15, four months after a California labor commissioner determined that he owed her $2.6 million in prior commissions for exceeding his legal boundaries as her manager. Clarkson claims he actually owes her considerably more.

“The divorce was difficult, but she recovered quickly and has no regrets,” the person went on. Before divorcing in June 2020, the 41-year-old pop diva and the 47-year-old Blackstock were wed for almost seven years. After becoming engaged in December 2012, the ex-couple were married in October of the same year. During their marriage, they had a son named Remington Alexander, 7, and a daughter named River Rose, 9. (Blackstock’s son Seth and daughter Savannah are also his children from a previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.) The two years followed saw the finalization of Clarkson’s 2020 divorce from the music manager.

Kelly sued her ex-husband for a second time

The Stronger singer allegedly violated state labor laws since 2007 when she signed an oral contract with Starstruck Management, the business his father Narvel Blackstock founded in 1988. According to documents filed in Los Angeles, Blackstock managed Clarkson from 2017 to 2020, the year she filed for divorce following seven years of marriage. Clarkson’s new documents, which PEOPLE was able to obtain, request a “full and complete accounting from Starstruck of all monies received by Starstruck, directly or indirectly, in connection with any contracts, employment, or engagements pertaining in any way to the personal services of [Clarkson],” including commissions, fees, profits, advances, and producing fees. This is because the previous November judgment only covered events up to 2017.

Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million as a lump sum, $150,000 in spousal support, and $45,601 in child support each month after they divorced in 2022. Only a few months after defeating Blackstock in a $2.6 million verdict last autumn, Clarkson sued Blackstock once more earlier this month. She claimed that Starstruck Entertainment, the management company owned by her ex-husband and his father Narvel Blackstock, had broken California labor laws, including the Talent Agencies Act, by serving as an “unlicensed talent agency” and arranging business transactions on her behalf starting in 2007.

The ruling stated that Blackstock and his Starstruck Management Group violated the act in four different instances, including Clarkson’s tenure as a coach on The Voice beginning in 2018. The act prohibits managers from attempting to secure employment for artists unless they work in tandem with a licensed agent. Blackstock’s attorneys did not immediately answer PEOPLE’s request for comment.

