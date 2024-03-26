Who Are The Bachelor Star Joey Graziadei’s Siblings? Meet His Sisters Amid Season 28 Finale

The family of Joey Graziadei, including his sisters Carly Monzo and Ellie Graziadei, will be introduced to viewers of The Bachelor at the season 28 finale. As the oldest sibling, Carly coordinates resident interactions and has a bachelor's degree in social work. Palm Beach Atlantic University awarded Ellie, the youngest sister, a degree. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, both sisters joined Joey and shared their conflicting feelings about his public romantic journey.

Who is Joey Graziadei’s elder sister?

The eldest Graziadei sibling is Carly. She studied at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, where she earned her bachelor's in social work in 2016.

According to LinkedIn, Joey's older sister is employed as the resident relations coordinator at an assisted living community in Audubon, Pennsylvania. She was employed at the facility as a social service coordinator and director of social services until taking on the current role in September 2021.

In July 2021, Carly tied the knot with her high school boyfriend, Zach Monzo. At the time, she described it as "a dream" on Instagram. "The most wonderful day of our lives. I apologize in advance for the upcoming barrage of images," the caption further read.

Meanwhile, Joey Graziadei disclosed that he was residing in Philadelphia with Carly and Zach at the start of 2024, coinciding with the premiere of his season on The Bachelor.

“[She] lives just down the street from where we kind of grew up,” he said on the Chicks in the Office podcast. “I’m there. I’m not sleeping on the couch. I’ve got my own room. But it’s nice. I think there’s so much going on with all of this. I’m moving around so much that it didn’t really make sense [to settle down somewhere] before all of it started,” he added.

Joey chose to remain closer to his hometown after filming The Bachelor, while he returned to his home in Hawaii after his season on The Bachelorette in the summer of 2023.

“I lived in kind of a little studio in Hawaii that was kind of in the woods,” he shared. “When I came back from The Bachelorette, all of the creatures moved in. I didn’t need to have that happen again.”

Who is Joey Graziadei’s younger sister?

Ellie, Joey's younger sister, is far less well-known. Although it's private, she has an Instagram account. Her graduation from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2019 was confirmed on her Facebook page. The college is situated in West Palm Beach, Florida.

When Joey made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2024, Ellie and Carly went with him. They watched his interview with the American Idol winner while seated in the audience.

When Kelly acknowledged the women in the crowd, they both agreed that it wasn’t fun to watch their brother kiss multiple women on television.

“Screaming. Crying. Throwing up,” Carly captioned an Instagram photo of the foursome. It added, "Still in complete shock that I had the absolute PRIVILEGE of meeting the queen herself, @kellyclarkson."

About Joey Graziadei’s parents

Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro are Joey, Carly, and Ellie's parents. After Nick came out as gay, Cathy and Nick got divorced when Joey was in kindergarten. The former couple has remained close, though.

“My family is just an extremely loving family,” he said. “And both of my parents were amazing co-parents, so the fact that didn’t work out doesn’t take away from romance for me.”

Moreover, Cathy and Nick made their appearance in the same scene as Joey at the start of season 28 of The Bachelor. In addition, during the finale, they both went to Tulum, Mexico, to meet his final two women, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson.

In conclusion, Graziadei was engaged to Kelsey Anderson on November 12, 2023, the woman he selected as the winner of his season of The Bachelor. Following the season 28 finale of The Bachelor, Graziadei selected Anderson on March 25 this year.

