Demi Lovato Shares Sweet Pictures of Her New Dog Pickle with Her Instagram Squad: See Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Popular singer Demi Lovato, who happens to be an ardent dog lover, has once again become an official mom! The two-time Grammy nominee shared a series of snaps and a video of her new dog, supposedly named Pickle, on Instagram. "Pickle," Lovato wrote in the caption of the post, which her fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, reposted on his Instagram Stories.

A week ago, in her official post about the cute bundle of joy, Lovato revealed with an Instagram Stories snap that she and Jutes had welcomed a new addition: “Meet our new son Pickle.”

In the pictures, the singer is seen posing with a towel-wrapped Pickle, who had just finished taking a bath. The next few pictures and a video were also too sweet to miss. Lastly, Lovato ended the carousel with a photo of Pickle and another pup.

Demi Lovato's love for pickles might be the inspiration behind the new puppy's name

If you are wondering how Lovato and her fiancé decided to name their new family member Pickle, which sounds rather appropriate given how cute and tiny he is, here's the scoop. According to Hola!, the musician once revealed during The Drew Barrymore Show that she loves pickles.

“I am a big fan of pickle juice popsicles," she added, before her fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, surprised her with a bouquet of pickles. The couple has been going strong in their relationship since their engagement in December 2023. Moreover, the puppy will be joining her brood alongside canines Batman and Ella.

Demi Lovato still misses and remembers her late dogs

Demi Lovato still misses and remembers her late dogs. While she is now overjoyed with Pickle's presence, she still carries the memory of her other dogs with her. In 2019, Lovato got a tattoo of her late dog Buddy's face and the words “Buddy was here” on her ankle. Buddy died in a brutal accident in 2015.

Lovato also mourned the deaths of her dogs Bailey and Bella in 2019 and 2021. “I know you're playing on the rainbow bridge with Bailey and Buddy right now, and there’s nothing making me happier than realizing you're no longer suffering and in pain,” Lovato said after Bella’s death.

Meanwhile, Lovato's 2024 tour dates are now out. The HOLY FVCK (her 2022 album) tour launches in August 2024.

