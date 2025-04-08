Why were BLACKPINK’s 2025 world tour details removed from YG Ent’s website? Fans worry about 'tour cancellation'

BLACKPINK’s much-hyped 2025 world tour is suddenly shrouded in mystery after an unexpected update on YG Entertainment’s official website has left fans questioning whether the tour is happening at all.

After months of speculation about the group’s future, BLACKPINK reassured fans earlier this year by confirming plans for a massive global tour. The announcement came as a major relief and cause for celebration, especially after the members, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa, began pursuing solo careers under different agencies following the expiration of their individual contracts. Though they renewed their group contracts with YG Entertainment, the path forward was unclear until the tour was unveiled.

Advertisement

The initial promotional material, shared both online and through official fan platforms, revealed an ambitious schedule. The world tour was set to kick off in Goyang, South Korea on July 5, 2025, and span more than ten cities across Asia, Europe, and North America, ultimately wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, by January 2027. With such a long-term timeline and early ticket sales already underway, fans believed this would be the group’s biggest and most extensive tour to date.

However, on April 7, fans were left stunned when all the details related to the tour disappeared from YG Entertainment’s official website. The section once dedicated to BLACKPINK’s 2025 world tour now displays a cold, cryptic error message: “File not found.” No posters, no schedule, no venue information - everything was gone without explanation.

This abrupt change sparked an immediate wave of confusion across the fandom. With tickets already purchased in some regions and no official notice of cancellation or delay, many fans were left in limbo, unsure of what to believe. As of now, YG Entertainment has not released any clarification or statement addressing the issue, which has only fueled further speculation and unease among BLINKs.

Advertisement

The silence from the company has been particularly frustrating for fans who have been preparing for months to attend the shows: booking flights, reserving hotels, and organizing fan projects.

On online forums and social platforms like Twitter and TikTok, the discussion is in full swing. Some fans are hopeful that the missing tour page is simply due to website maintenance or backend updates. Others, however, are bracing for the worst, concerned that the vanishing act might foreshadow a cancellation or indefinite postponement.

For now, all that fans can do is wait, hoping that YG Entertainment will soon break its silence and confirm whether BLACKPINK’s 2025 world tour is still a reality or simply a dream left hanging in the digital void.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK fans divided over Jisoo’s pre-debut vocals during Nicki Minaj cover and Rosé-Jennie using the N-word