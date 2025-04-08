Kim Soo Hyun's tearful press conference draws comparisons to G-Dragon and Park Yoochun's controversies; here's why

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of d*ug abuse.

Actor Kim Soo Hyun recently appeared in a press conference to address the accusations of dating Kim Sae Ron as a minor. However, instead of it controlling the situation, it got the actor greater backlash and made things worse. Amid the online circulation of clips of his press conference, Park Yoochun's dr*g abuse clarifications have resurfaced. Fans noticed striking similarities between the two press conferences, including the fact that both of them failed to resonate with the public.

Kim Soo Hyun was seen breaking down in tears throughout his speech on March 31. He denied the claims of being romantically embroiled with Kim Sae Ron since she was 15 and went on about how the scandal was harming him as well as the people around him. He also highlighted the disparity between the thought process of "star Kim Soo Hyun" and "human Kim Soo Hyun" to reveal why he denied dating adult Kim Sae Ron during the airing of Queen of Tears. Fans were furious regarding his refusal to date her in her minor era and not apologizing for the same.

Following that, Park Yoochun's 2019 press conference clip regarding his dr*g abuse clarifications resurfaced. Similarities were found between his demeanor and that of Kim Soo Hyun's. Park Yoochun sobbed during his speech and read from a script, like Kim Soo Hyun. The singer-songwriter denied the claims of using or offering drugs, making statements like, “If these allegations are true, it’s not just my career that ends; it's my entire life being denied.” However, methamphetamine was detected in his leg hair sample and he had to retire with his head bowed in shame.

Besides Park Yoochun, G-Dragon's past controversy clarification was also revisited, but for a different reason. His mature way of handling the accusations of d*ug abuse painted a picture of an absolute contrast with that of the previously mentioned celebrities. In November 2023, G-Dragon was investigated on suspicion of violating South Korea’s Narcotics Control Act. However, he was later proven to be innocent. Even though he wasn't guilty of the charge brought against him, he readily cooperated with the police investigation and answered the press' queries calmly.

