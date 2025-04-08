Park Bo Young announces Written BY, her first offline fan meeting in 7 years; check dates, venue and ticket info

After a long seven-year wait, Park Bo Young is finally returning to the stage, not for a drama or film, but for something even more personal: a long-overdue fan meeting that’s already tugging at the heartstrings of fans across the country.

On April 7, BH Entertainment officially announced that Park Bo Young will hold her 2025 offline fan meeting, titled Written BY, on June 7 (2PM & 7PM KST) at YES24 LIVEHALL in Seoul. This marks the beloved actress’ first in-person fan meeting since 2019, sparking immense excitement among her loyal supporters, who have been patiently waiting for this moment.

The event’s title, Written BY, carries a wealth of meaning and sentiment. Not only does it cleverly incorporate Park Bo Young’s initials, ‘BY,’ but it also plays on the preposition ‘by,’ which suggests something created by or dedicated to someone. The title reflects the actress’ deep appreciation for her fans, those who have been written into her journey and stood by her through all the highs and lows of her career. In many ways, it serves as a heartfelt letter from Park Bo Young to her fans; one written not just in words, but in memories, loyalty, and gratitude.

This announcement is especially meaningful considering Park Bo Young’s deep connection with her fandom, known for their support and affection. Her last fan meeting in 2019 was a touching and intimate event, filled with laughter, stories, and heartfelt moments. With more years of projects and experiences behind her now, fans are expecting Written BY to be an even more emotional and memorable gathering.

Since the announcement, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions. Fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement. Many described the news as feeling like a reunion with an old friend. Some even shared photos and memories from her last fan meeting.

The news comes at a busy time for the actress. Park Bo Young is currently preparing for her upcoming drama Unknown Seoul, which is set to premiere in the first half of 2025. In the mystery-thriller, she will take on a bold new role that is expected to show a different side of her acting spectrum. Despite her packed schedule, Park Bo Young is making time for a fan meeting, underscoring just how important her fans are to her.

As anticipation builds, tickets are expected to sell out rapidly once they go on sale. According to her agency, fan club verification will take place from April 16 to April 21 at 11:59 p.m. KST. Verified fan club members will then be able to participate in the exclusive pre-sale on April 21 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. KST. General ticket sales will open to the public on April 23 starting at 8:00 p.m. KST. Tickets are priced at 77,000 KRW, including VAT.

To participate in the fan club pre-sale for fan meeting, fans must first complete a pre-sale registration through her official fan café. The pre-sale registration period will be held from April 7 at 2:00 p.m. to April 9 at 6:00 p.m. KST. Further details, including instructions and the pre-sale process, will be provided on the ticketing website once it officially opens.

