Gadar 3 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol says he ‘would love to play Tara Singh over and over again’; shares the reason behind it

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar franchise is among the most cherished film series by the Indian audiences. The first part of the romantic drama was released in 2001, and nearly 22 years later, the sequel to the film was released, receiving an equal amount of love. Going further, fans are eagerly waiting for Gadar 3, and Deol recently admitted his wish to play Tara Singh over and over again.

Sunny Deol is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming film, Jaat. Ahead of its release, he sat for an exclusive conversation with us and interacted with his fans. During the conversation, a fan asked the star about the third part of the Gadar franchise.

In response to this, the Jaat actor responded, "I would love to play Tara Singh over and over again because it is such a wonderful character."

"He is a character which has got everything—bholapan (innocence), romance, sab kuch hai uske andar aur jab ukhad jata hai to fir ukhaad deta hai sab kuch (he has everything in him and when he gets angry, he uproots everything)," Deol explained with a laugh.

He further stressed, "Toh ye depend karta hai (So, it depends). Whenever he (Anil Sharma) wants to make it, we're all there. I would love to play the character once again, definitely."

Notably, while speaking with us last year, director Anil Sharma had also shared a major update on Gadar 3, stating that the preparations for the film were in full swing and that they were working on the script.

Speaking of Jaat, the upcoming action thriller is all set to present Deol in an action avatar again. It also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Swarupa Ghosh in essential roles.

The music of the film is given by S. Thaman, while it is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025.

After Jaat, Sunny will be next seen in the war-drama film Border 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. He also has Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta in the pipeline.

