Demi Lovato Posts a Wholesome Cooking Video to Find Her 'Freedom and Joy Again With Food'; See Here

Demi Lovato is in a culinary mood. On July 24, the singer, known for her hit Cool for the Summer, shared a charming video on Instagram about making homemade brownies. However, there was another, more significant aspect of the post highlighted in the video.

The young actress, who joined the Disney Channel and identifies as non-binary using she/they pronouns, shared her experience with eating disorder treatment, which she discussed in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

“Welcome to Cooking With Demi—a not-so-official series where I test out my skills in the kitchen and start to find freedom and joy again with food. First up, fudge brownies!” she captioned her post.

Additionally, Demi Lovato offered fans a glimpse at her recipe, which includes double the chocolate—unsweetened baking chocolate and semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate chips.

Wearing a black apron, Lovato stirred the ingredients while making light-hearted jokes in the kitchen. For instance, she asked, “Does this look well-combined?” and remarked about her eggs, “They’re supposed to be room temperature and they’re not, so we’ll see how this goes.”

Despite a few hiccups during the cooking process, the brownies turned out looking delectable. At the end of the video, Lovato concludes with a triumphant, “We did it!”

From singing to baking: Demi Lovato's brownies steal the show

Demi Lovato baked brownies at home and had her man singing praises for her, he commented, “Best brownies I’ve ever had by a lot,” he wrote in the comment section. “Like if u never became a singer I think u would have had an equal level of success just off those brownies alone.”

The Great British Baking Show favourite Crystelle Pereira joined in with equal enthusiasm and said, “Omg you bake!!. ”

Lately, the popular Grammy-nominated singer enjoying more time preparing meals in the kitchen. July Instagram Reel saw her twerking with a pink whisk illustrating her newfound love for cooking.

Demi Lovato whips up fun with Tinashe’s beats

Demi Lovato's Instagram post featured her joyfully whipping her hair to a remix of Tinashe's Nasty, with a playful overlay referencing the song's lyrics, Is somebody gonna match my freak? In a humorous comment, she mentioned that she had been baking and was going to bed at 9 PM on weekends.

Despite the celebratory nature of birthdays and special events, sweet treats were not always a part of Lovato's childhood. In a 2020 interview, she revealed that for many years, she had to forgo traditional birthday cakes in favor of a watermelon cake with fat-free whipped cream. When she released the song Melon Cake, it marked the end of that tradition.

"No more melon cakes on birthdays / No more barricades in doorways," she sings. "Finally get to do things my way."

"In my @marthastewart48 era," she wrote in the caption.

