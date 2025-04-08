Allu Arjun turns 43: Actor rings quiet birthday with wife Sneha and kids ahead of announcing his ‘magnum opus’

After delivering a massive hit with Pushpa 2, all eyes are on Allu Arjun’s next collaboration with director Atlee. And the announcement about the same will be made shortly. The Telugu superstar has turned a year older today and he celebrated his 43rd birthday in quiet recluse amid all the excitement.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, dropped a special moment from the former’s birthday celebration at home, as he cut the cake surrounded by his spouse and kids. The star wife added a “Happy Birthday” sticker atop the picture to wish her husband.

Well, the actor could be seen sporting a clean and trimmed look, as he got rid of his long hairdo from his previous film, Pushpa 2. As he cut the birthday cake, Allu Arjun’s wife and kids clapped and cheered for him in the cutest way possible.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is in the news for his next big project, A6, which will be a magnum opus directed by Atlee. The formal and first-ever announcement for the same will be made today at 11 AM by the makers.

Sharing a hint of the same, the makers Sun Pictures had dropped a post on X, that read, “Where Mass meets Magic A Magnum Opus update Tomorrow at 11 AM!”

As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, this project starring Allu Arjun and Atlee at the helm will be a parallel universe film.

Moreover, Pinkvilla had also clarified previously that reports about Priyanka Chopra Jonas being considered as the female lead for A6 were untrue.

If reports are to be true, makers are considering Janhvi Kapoor for the role; nonetheless, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

