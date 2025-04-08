Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas talks about spending family time with daughter Malti in NY: ‘Been exploring...’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples of Tinseltown. The two share an adorable little daughter, Malti Marie, who often takes over the internet with her cuteness. The family is currently in New York City for Jonas’ Broadway musical. Reflecting on the same, the global sensation talked about his excitement accompanied by his family.

While speaking with People Magazine at the opening night of his Broadway musical, The Last Five Years, Nick Jonas revealed that his wife, Priyanka Chopra, "loves being in New York." He mentioned that as a family, it is a "wonderful" time for them.

"We're so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days. And so to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice," he elucidated.

In addition to this, he also talked about his and Priyanka’s daughter, Malti Marie, who had been to the theater earlier. He mentioned that the little one has seen him perform as he practiced and performed for his Broadway act. He added that she has been familiarizing herself with the surroundings of the place.

"We've been exploring a bit and keeping her active and busy. We're both obviously busy parents, but we've been finding time to spend time as a family and connect amidst our crazy schedules, and it's been lovely," he said.

In another interview with ExtraTV, Jonas talked about his wife and expressed his admiration for her. Heaping praise on his wifey, the singer-actor admitted that one often loses oneself in the moment while chasing their dreams. He noted that it is important for one to have a partner who supports them and sees the good in them during their tough times, especially when one is lost in the mist of creativity.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy working on her first collaboration with SS Rajamouli for SSMB29. The film features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and as Pinkvilla exclusively informed you, the core conflict of the jungle adventure unfolds in Kashi.

While the official announcement of the film is yet to be made, it is confirmed to hit the big screens in summer 2027.

