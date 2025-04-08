Dove Cameron Admits to Having Panic Attacks After Overnight Disney Fame; DEETs

Dove Cameron recently spoke about her struggles with fame and attention. The actress and singer revealed that her rise to fame on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie came just months after her father died by suicide. She was grieving privately while also shooting for projects, having being pushed in the limelight.

“There was no way for me to wrap my head around it,” she said on Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard’s podcast. “We were at his funeral, and then a couple months later, I was at The Grove with people asking me to sign glossies.” Cameron admitted she wasn’t ready for the wave of fan attention. “I didn’t really learn how to navigate fan attention or public attention for many years. I used to have full panic attacks,” she said.

Although she played two upbeat characters on Liv and Maddie, she was emotionally overwhelmed behind the scenes. “I think I surprised myself by being more introverted than I thought I was. You don’t really know until you’re in it.”

She said the Disney set gave her a sense of safety, but the stress didn’t disappear. Cameron believed she could keep going without breaks. “I convinced myself I knew how to manage myself, that I never needed to stop.”

Eventually, her mind and body told her otherwise. She took time off to focus on therapy and recovery. “It’s the best thing I’ve done for myself,” she told People. “That time is the only reason I’m feeling good and relatively functional now.”

Dove Cameron is focusing on both music and acting right now. She recently released a new song called 'Too Much' and did a livestream concert where she sang and auctioned personal items to support mental health through NAMI.

