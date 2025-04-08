Pawan Kalyan’s youngest son Mark suffers multiple injuries in school fire accident; actor jets off to Singapore
Pawan Kalyan has been going through a stressful time after his youngest son Mark Shankar suffered multiple injuries in a school fire accident in Singapore.
In an unexpected turn of events, actor and the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh will be jetting off to Singapore after news about his youngest son Mark Shankar getting injured in a school fire accident came up.
As per the latest report, Mark has suffered from several serious injuries in his arms and legs, and has also been dealing with complications after smoke inhalation. The starkid who has been completing his schooling in Singapore is currently receiving medical treatment.
Pawan Kalyan will be leaving for Singapore today, after completing his political commitments and tour that he already has planned out.
For the unversed, the senior actor and his third wife Anna Lezhneva is blessed with two kids, a son named Mark and a daughter named Polena. The family of four is rather lesser to make public appearances together.
In other news, Pawan Kalyan is the elected and current Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. However, despite his political commitments, he also continues to remain a cherished star of Telugu cinema. The actor-turned-politician has two film releases in the pipeline next; Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG.
