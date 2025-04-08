Kim Ji Soo faces backlash for nonchalant comment about Kim Soo Hyun amid scandal; netizens say, ‘he’s scared’

As the scandal surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron continues to unfold, tensions remain high in the South Korean entertainment industry. With major lawsuits, explosive allegations, and public backlash dominating headlines, celebrities have largely remained quiet or taken noticeable steps to distance themselves from the embattled actor. Now, however, another controversial figure has unexpectedly drawn attention: Kim Ji Soo.

On April 7, a video clip of Kim Ji Soo began circulating across social media platforms after he made an appearance on Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition (PBB) in the Philippines. The actor, who stepped away from the Korean entertainment scene following a series of damaging allegations in 2021, is currently living in the Philippines, reportedly attempting to rebuild his life and image away from the limelight of Seoul.

The video clip in question captures Kim Ji Soo being asked about Kim Soo Hyun and whether he had ever met him. His response: “Not really. I mean, yeah, I haven’t met him personally” was short and delivered with a casual demeanor that many viewers interpreted as indifferent, given the gravity of the situation involving Soo Hyun.

Although the reply may have seemed innocent, it instantly became a hot topic online. Fans and netizens were quick to dissect the tone and implication behind Ji Soo’s comment. While some defended his answer as neutral and fact-based, others criticized the actor for his apparent lack of empathy or seriousness toward a scandal that has deeply shaken the industry.

Many netizens also pointed out the irony of Kim Ji Soo being pulled into the spotlight amid another celebrity’s scandal, given his own history. In 2021, the actor was accused of severe bullying, violence, and s*xual misconduct during his school days. The accusations surfaced at the peak of his career, leading to his immediate removal from the drama River Where the Moon Rises and a public apology. Since then, he has remained mostly out of the public eye, until now.

Kim Ji Soo’s nonchalant comment caught many off-guard. Some interpreted it as a calculated move to avoid association with a scandal that could jeopardize his comeback efforts. Others saw it as reflective of someone who is out of touch with the seriousness of the matter. However, it remains unclear whether Kim Ji Soo was fully aware of the controversy swirling around Kim Soo Hyun or not.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is in the middle of a highly publicized legal battle after being accused of being in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron from 2015 to 2021, allegedly starting when she was still a minor. The allegations first came to light through a controversial episode of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, which presented photos, screenshots, and claims from individuals identified as Kim Sae Ron’s family members. In response, Kim Soo Hyun held an emotional press conference and later filed multiple lawsuits for defamation and damages, seeking 11 billion KRW in compensation.

