Did King helmer Siddharth Anand hint at reports of Deepika Padukone’s appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana starrer? Fans think so

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s King has been making headlines every day. The frequent new updates of the film have left fans excited. Recently, several news reports suggested that Deepika Padukone will be paired with SRK in the movie. Rumor also has it that the actress will be seen in an extended cameo role and will be playing Suhana’s mother and Shah Rukh’s former lover. But recently, when director Siddharth Anand dropped a post on X (formerly Twitter), it left fans scratching their heads. Read on!

Advertisement

On April 7, 2025, Siddharth Anand tweeted “False” from his X (formerly Twitter) handle. This came after reports suggested that Deepika Padukone will be playing Suhana Khan’s mother in the upcoming action-thriller, King. Soon after, the internet went berserk with fans speculating if Anand’s post was an indirect statement about DP’s appearance in the upcoming movie.

Siddharth Anand drops a cryptic note:

Soon after, fans started making speculations about King. While some stated that Deepika is no more part of the film, others were worried that they won’t be able to see Shah Rukh Khan and DP again on the big screen.

Fans react to Siddharth Anand’s cryptic note:

Earlier, there was a lot of confusion around who will be directing King. However, last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan will be helming the movie.

An industry insider told us, “Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are among the biggest combinations for Hindi Cinema, and are all set for a reunion on King. The prep work for this action-packed entertainer is underway for the last 6 months, as Siddharth Anand and his team have done multiple rounds of recce all across the globe and also designed path-breaking action sequences with stunt directors of international repute.”

Advertisement

For the unknown, King will also star Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma while Abhishek Bachchan will be seen as the antagonist. The upcoming actioner is reportedly written by Sujoy Ghosh with Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya with Abbas Tyrewala as the dialogue writer.

For more updates on King, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Sunny Deol reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr? Jaat actor says ‘It would be…’