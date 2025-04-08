Resident Playbook: Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Dae Myung to cameo as married couple in Hospital Playlist spin-off? Find out

Medical drama Resident Playbook is set to drop on OTT in just a few days. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the Go Yoon Jung starrer offering a similar quality content as its parent drama Hospital Playlist did. The spin-off drama has already been generating buzz with the drop of its poster, stills and teaser clips. Resident Playbook, which will focus on the personal lives of its doctors besides their professional excellence, has also reported to include the relationship development of its parent drama's cast through cameos.

On April 7, the production team of the upcoming drama created an official Yulje Hospital website, ahead of Resident Playbook's premiere. The website contains several kinds of content regarding the drama, including behind-the-scenes of filming and new announcements. A post that gave the fans a pleasant surprise, was one among the articles in the Alumni News section. It was a post titled [Workplace Announcement] OB-GYN’s Bear Couple finally getting married?!

It talked about a possibility of exciting cameos of Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Dae Myung as a married couple in Hospital Playlist (2020-21) spin-off. According to the post, the duo, who starred as Chu Min Ha and Yang Seok Hyung in the parent drama, might not just appear in Resident Playbook briefly, but also showcase their happily ever after. The post stated, “We’ve got such wonderful news! Yulje OB-GYN’s iconic couple Yang Seok Hyung and Chu Min Ha are finally tying the knot!”

It further read, “Huge congratulations to the couple. Wishing you a happy and fulfilling married life!” The obstetrics and gynecology residents were seen to be romantically interested in each other in Hospital Playlist, however a possibility of their relationship reaching the happy ending of a marriage seemed unlikely due to Yang Seok Hyung's mother's disapproval. As the future of the two was left for fan imagination, the happy news of the possibility of them getting married got fans extremely excited.

They are speculating either the revelation to be made through their cameos in Resident Playbook or through a brand new season release- Hospital Playlist 3. Resident Playbook will premiere on April 12 on Netflix and will depict the hospital life and turbulent friendship of obstetrics and gynecology residents at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center.

