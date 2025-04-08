The Young and the Restless April 7 Episode Recap: Summer Struggles Over Kyle and Claire, Victor Recruits Audra in Bold Move

The Young and the Restless' April 7th episode saw Sharon and Phyllis start to suspect Alan. They thought Alan had something to do with their recent kidnapping.

Phyllis informed Summer that she was going to Sharon's to get the latest updates from Chance, hoping she could leave the ordeal behind. Summer was disturbed to be informed that her mother continued to have nightmares and psychic flashbacks to the trauma.

At the same time, Sharon prepared for a trip to London, and Nick accompanied her. Upon her arrival, Phyllis was invited to take a vacation but refused, offering work as an excuse.

Chance then told them that the gas they used in the kidnapping had been tracked to a psychiatric clinic outside Paris. Sharon and Phyllis both suspected a connection between Alan and Ashley—particularly when Chance physically flinched at the mention of Alan's name.

Somewhere else, Claire and Kyle dined at Society, and she felt like he was hiding something. Kyle confessed that they were probing corporate espionage with Jack.

Summer afterward saw them in the company and became visibly angry. She talked with Chance about her lingering feelings for Kyle. She acknowledged that she wanted Claire to vanish and grieved the loss of her love. Chance explained kindly that it was time to move on.

Victor approached Audra and suggested a plan to dismantle Claire and Kyle's relationship. Although he swore it did not involve seduction, he put before Audra an influential position if she was successful.

Nate stopped him and became suspicious of Victor's motives. Audra assured Victor she would think over the offer, but Nate was still troubled by her association with Victor.

