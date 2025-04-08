Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Admits Why Intimacy with Ken Urker Has Slowed Down; Here's How She Plans to Bring it Back

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is opening up about her relationship with boyfriend Ken Urker, admitting that their physical connection has cooled down since she became pregnant with their first child. In this week's episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the 33-year-old reality star shared her thoughts while shopping for lingerie ahead of a baby moon with Ken. “I just wanted something I could feel comfortable in, but still something sexy,” she told her friend.

Reflecting on their past, Gypsy-Rose recalled, “Our first weekend that we reconnected, it was like a flood gate.” She continued, “Now there are times it’s harder because of schedules and work. I want that back for us.” At the adult boutique, she browsed through items like fluffy handcuffs and shared that some of their past bedroom items still haven’t been used.

“We had a lot of this stuff before I got pregnant,” she said. When asked if Ken had tried using a certain toy before, Gypsy-Rose responded, “No, I don’t think so,” before confidently adding, “I’m the most adventurous girlfriend that he’s had, so I’m the freak.”

She’s also been open about her connection with Ken, explaining in a previous interview that there was “seven years of built-up tension” between them before reuniting. “It was amazing. I was able to feel comfortable with him,” she said. Though things have changed physically, Gypsy-Rose emphasized that she communicates openly with Ken about her needs.

The couple recently went on their first date night since announcing the birth of their daughter, Aurora. Despite changes in their intimacy, she remains hopeful and committed to keeping the relationship strong. “I’m not rushing into marriage,” she said in a recent episode. “Is everything rainbows and sunshine? Hell no. But we’re figuring it out.”

