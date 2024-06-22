How To Watch Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood Online? Streaming Details Explored

Taylor Swift fans and music enthusiasts have a new reason to be very excited. The long-standing feud between Taylor Swift and record executive Scooter Braun is the focus of a brand-new docuseries. Yes, we are talking about Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood. It all started when Scooter Braun bought the rights to Swift’s first six albums in 2019.

This upset Taylor because she wasn’t given a chance to buy back her music, which led to a public battle. This two-part documentary is now available for streaming and provides an in-depth look at both sides of the controversy. Wondering how, you can watch this exciting series, delve further and find out.

Where and how to watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood

In the US:

You can watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood on Max. The series premiered on June 21 and is available to all Max subscribers. Max offers various subscription plans starting at 9.99 USD per month with ads.

For ad-free steaming, you can buy the plan for 16.99 USD per month. For new users, there’s a limited-time 70-day free trial available until June 23, so you can watch the docuseries for free also.

In the UK:

UK viewers can watch the series on Discovery Plus. The streaming service also premiered the series on June 21. Discovery Plus subscriptions start at £3.99 per month.

Advertisement

There is one more option for a £6.99 per month package that includes live sports as well. If in case you are traveling outside the UK, you can use a VPN to access Discovery Plus.

Although there has been no official confirmation, it is expected that the docuseries will be available on Discovery Plus in Canada.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun Bad Blood: New Season of ‘vs’ Confirms Airing Music Industry’s Biggest Dispute

How to watch the docuseries from anywhere?

If you’re traveling outside or don’t reside in the US or UK, don’t worry. You can still watch Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN masks your IP address, allowing you to connect to servers in different countries and access geo-blocked content.

Download and install a reliable VPN service like NordVPN, known for its fast speeds. Then open the VPN and choose a server located in the US or UK. And, the last step is to log in to Max or Discovery+ account and start streaming the docuseries.

Advertisement

The story behind the feud

Taylor Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun has been a hot topic since 2019 when Braun’s company acquired Big Machine Records. This deal included the rights to Taylor’s first six albums. And, then the highly publicized dispute started. Swift, who signed with Big Machine Records at the age of 15, lost control over her early music catalog.

She publicly expressed her disappointment and anger. Swift accused Braun of years of bullying. While Braun’s supporters, including his wife and clients like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, defended him. This docuseries provides a detailed look at both the sides. Watch this and understand the nuances of the conflict.

More about the docuseries

The docuseries Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood consists of two 60-minute episodes. Each episode presents a different perspective on the dispute. The first episode focuses on Swift’s side of the story. It shows her journey to regain control over her music and her decision to record her albums.

Advertisement

The second episode provides insight into Braun’s actions and business decisions behind the accusation of Swift’s masters. The conflict between Swift and Braun is more than just a personal dispute. It raises important questions about artists’ rights and the power dynamics in the music industry.

ALSO READ: When Scooter Braun Faced Difficulty Contacting Justin Bieber After Finding Him On YouTube; DEETS As He Retires From Management