Denzel Washington Says His Gay Kiss Was Cut from Gladiator II: ‘I Guess They Weren’t Ready for That Yet’

Denzel Washington has revealed that a homosexual kissing scene was cut from Gladiator II. The script of the Ridley Scott film mentions that Washington’s character, Macrinus, has been in relationships with other men in the past, which prompted Gaytey to ask the actor, "How gay is the Roman empire?"

“I actually kissed a man in the film, but they took it out. They cut it—I think they got chicken,” Washington shared. “I kissed a guy full on the lips, and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It’s Gladiator. It’s the kiss of death."

Washington has earned chatter about a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his performance as a wealthy powerbroker in Rome who keeps a stable of gladiators for sport.

The role reunites the actor with Scott after their work together on 2007’s crime drama American Gangster, and, according to Washington, Scott’s involvement alone convinced him to join the project.

“I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” Washington told Empire earlier this year. “He’s an inspiration,” he added.

Washington, for what it’s worth, has admitted in recent interviews that he is uncertain how many acting jobs he has left before he retires, as at 69, he's now only looking to collaborate with experienced, credible, and top-tier filmmakers.

Returning to Gladiator II, Washington’s gay kissing scene wasn’t the only one omitted from the final cut. Paul Mescal also revealed that a kiss between him and Pedro Pascal was removed.

“There was a moment when we were rehearsing my fight scene with Pedro, and I had an idea towards the end of the scene to kiss Pedro on the forehead,” the Normal People actor told EW.

For an unknown reason, the scene isn’t part of the movie, set to release on Friday, November 22, even though Scott approved it on set, according to Mescal.

