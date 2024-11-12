Will Denzel Washington Join Black Panther 3 Cast? Here’s What Actor Claims About Chadwick Boseman’s Message To Him

Denzel Washington is set to join the cast of Black Panther 3 after the late Chadwick Boseman sent a special message to the Oscar-winning actor during his speech at an event.

In conversation with Australia’s Today Show, the Gladiator II actor opened up about his decision to play a role in the upcoming Marvel film. Additionally, Washington also revealed his future in the Hollywood industry, claiming that he doesn’t have many films remaining in the future, and what little he is left to contribute, he would do by choosing the movie wisely.

While sitting down for an interview with the news outlet, the Man on Fire actor shared that during Boseman’s speech, the late actor stated, "There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington." Taking the words seriously, Washington has now decided to portray one of the characters in the Marvel movie.

In further talks with the entertainment portal, the movie star revealed the details of his upcoming project. Washington is set to team up with Jake Gyllenhall for the Broadway musical.

He claimed, "I don't know how many more films I'm gonna make—probably not that many. I want to do things I haven't done. I played Othello at 22. I am about to play Othello at 70.”

He further added, “After that, I am playing Hannibal.” The Equalizer actor also revealed that he is in talks with Steve McQueen for a project and that a film, Othello, has been in line for him. As for his role in Black Panther, the Hollywood star shared that Ryan Coogler is writing the dialogues.

Meanwhile, as for Boseman’s speech, the later actor had said, "There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.” He added, "And not just because of me, but my whole cast, that generation stands on your shoulders."

Boseman, who passed away due to colon cancer, went on to say, "The daily battles won, the thousand territories gained, the many sacrifices you made for the culture on film sets through your career—the things you refused to compromise along the way laid the blueprints for us to follow. And so now, let he who was awarded be awarded."

Although Marvel has not officially announced the third installment of Black Panther, the studios have seven untitled films scheduled between 2026 and 2028.

