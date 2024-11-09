Ridley Scott And Paul Mescal To Reunite For One More Project Together After Gladiator II: Learn Here

With the fans getting eager to watch the Grand Colosseum on the big screen again with Paul Mescal leading the film Gladiator II, the actor and Ridley Scott are already looking ahead to a bright future.

Per recent reports, Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal will be working again on a post-apocalyptic film. As reported by Deadline, the project is called The Dog Stars.

While reports suggest that the 20th century has already found a screenwriter for The Dog Stars, which is an adaptation of Peter Heller’s novel, Mark. L. Smith is currently figuring out a way to depict the story on screen. Per Collider, the movie in the discussion here will talk about a story depicting humanity’s last hope.

Here, a man will be shown to live in a devastated world and how he goes on a dangerous path, making his own decisions.

The Dog Stars’ story will be taking place in a post-apocalyptic world that was hit by a pandemic. The further story talks about two men who are forced to live with each other, with the only aim to keep their territory safe.

The protagonists of the movie will be shown as the two persons who can’t stand each other; however, they still will have to stick around, looking at each other's back, as they don't have many options left.

Advertisement

Soon, one of the leading characters hears a voice on the radio and decides to travel towards a better life. However, he must leave the safety of his shelter, to hit the quest before him.

While it doesn’t sound like a very safe option for him to go on this stated quest, he will even have to look out for other survivors who might attempt to grab anything they can.

The director of House of Gucci and Paul Mescal had paired for Gladiator II, which will be released in movie theaters soon.

This new film happens to be a sequel to the 2000s project that starred Russell Crowe as Maximus. Mescal will be seen playing the character of Lucius Verus, who was way young in the first installment.

Alongside Mescal, the movie has a grand cast of stars such as Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and also Joseph Quinn.

Connie Nielsen will be reprising her role of Lucila, who happens to be Lucius’s mother.

Advertisement

Gladiator II will be released on November 22, 2024, in the USA.

ALSO READ: Paul Mescal Opens Up On Getting Nervous Before First Meeting With Denzel Washington On Gladiator II Set: ‘I Bailed Out’