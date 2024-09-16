Did Billy Crudup Want To KISS His Wife After Emmy Win? Check Out The Morning Show Star’s Hilarious Response

Billy Crudup won an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of UBA president Cory Ellison in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. While receiving the prestigious award, the actor made a few mental notes to himself, including a reminder to kiss his wife, Naomi Watts.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the Apple TV+ Emmys Party, Curdup hilariously explained what went through his mind when he heard he’d won the award. “Don't black out, don't throw up, kiss my wife,” he quipped. When asked whether he managed to accomplish those three things, he replied, “Yep!”

In another interview, Watts shared her experience of watching her husband win the acting honor. The King Kong actress, who was also nominated for her role in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, told PEOPLE she felt “pure excitement” over Curdup’s victory. “I was very proud of him and he works really hard on this character and loves the material and so I just felt really happy for him,” she added.

The Morning Show actor gushed about having her wife by his side, “What can I tell you, man? It's f---ing awesome,” he told the outlet. Curdup also gave Watts a sweet shoutout in his acceptance speech. “This is an incredible honor. Thank you all. I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife,” he said, adding that it’s “nice” to be with his immigrant, Emmy-nominated actress and businesswoman wife.

Advertisement

Speaking to the outlet, Curdup expressed gratitude for getting to play the titular character which “tests” the limits of his ability at this point of his career.

“All of my friends are actors. I know how rare it is, so I feel grateful that I'm in the middle of my life and can appreciate this kind of chance,” he added. The Big Fish actor won his second Supporting Actor Emmy this year for playing UBA president Cory Ellison after winning in the same category in 2020.

The Morning Show, which explores the cutthroat world of media, earned three Emmys this year, including Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup. Apple TV+ earned a combined total of 10 Emmy honors for Palm Royale, Lessons in Chemistry, Masters of the Air, Girls State, and more.