Brittany Cartwright Unfollows Jax Taylor And Publicist Lori Krebs Amid Cheating Rumors

Brittany Cartwright is a TV personality. She is best known for her part in God Bless the Broken Road and Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany. Cartwright is often news for one thing or another. But lately, she has been headlining because of her relationship with Jax Taylor. The couple first got married in 2019, and news of their separation started surfacing on the Internet. In the latest report by Reality Blurb, Brittany Cartwright has reportedly unfollowed Jax Taylor and publicist Lori after cheating rumors started circulating.

Brittany Cartwright unfollows Jax Taylor and publicist Lori Krebs

As reported by Reality Blurb , Brittany Cartwright unfollowed her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, and their publicist, Lori Krebs, on Instagram, fueling speculations of an affair. Just two months after Jax received criticism for snuggling up to Lori in an Instagram photo, Brittany decided to distance herself from the two of them, at least on social media.

On Friday, Bye Wig, Hello Drama speculated that the estranged pair had been dealing with drama with the publicist after Brittany unfollowed Jax and Lori. On April 19, the outlet revealed, "Perhaps Lori is no longer Brittany's publicist... But unfollowing Jax is fascinating. They are still recording [podcasts] together, etc.”

Noting that Taylor was not featured on the most recent edition of their joint podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. The outlet reported, “Perhaps Lori simply took Jax's side in the breakup and is no longer representing or communicating with Brittany. Jax still follows Lori.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor split up

The Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright confirmed her split with Jax Taylor on February 29. The two split up four years after their marriage.

On their joint podcast When Reality Hits, Cartwright remarked, “Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just believe it's important to be genuine and honest with you guys because, obviously, we've shared so much of our lives with you. So, I feel like... I don't want to come across as lying or anything, so I believe it's necessary for me to express this."

Meanwhile, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor got married in 2019 and even share a child. However, they ended their marriage in four years.

