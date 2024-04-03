Brittany Cartwright is a TV personality who is best known for Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. She got married to TV personality and model Jax Taylor in 2019. Taylor and Cartwright had both worked together on the reality series Vanderpump Rules and gained a name for themselves. The two were in love, and everything seemed absolutely fine until now.

The Vanderpump Rules stars have decided to part ways, and in a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brittany Cartwright broke her silence and revealed why she and Jax Taylor decided to go separate ways.

Brittany Cartwright reveals what led to her and Jax Taylor’s split

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor began their happily ever after in 2019. The Vanderpump Rules stars were married for five years before they decided to split up. In a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brittany Cartwright revealed the reason behind their breakup.

She told Andy Cohen, explaining her decision to leave Taylor, "We just had a horrible fight, and it was like the curtain was lifted, and I noticed everything was wrong. They always say a woman can hit her breaking point at some point, and it's hard to come back from that."

She then stated that the altercation that led to their separation occurred on a night when she went out with fellow Bravolebrity Kristen Doute and said, "[He] sort of conjured up a tale in the back of his head and started a fight over something that never happened. We fought about everything," she then continued, describing their marriage as a very toxic situation from which she wanted to remove herself.

Meanwhile, she and Taylor share one son together. His name is Cruz, and he is currently 2 years old. The estranged couple has decided to co-parent, and in the interview, Cartwright also revealed that Taylor is a great dad.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's relationship timeline

After four years of marriage and nine years of togetherness, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated. Cartwright, a former Vanderpump Rules star, confirmed the news on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, in response to recent allegations about marital troubles. Let’s get a brief idea of how their relationship began in the first place.

Taylor and Cartwright first met in Las Vegas in 2015, and their romance was featured on Vanderpump Rules and its spinoff, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. When the couple exited the spotlight in 2020, their romance remained off-screen. They have since welcomed a kid named Cruz and collaborated on other projects, all while remaining in touch.

