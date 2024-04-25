‘That Was A Shift For Him': Brittany Cartwright Claims She And Jax Taylor Fought Over Her Making More Money

Brittany Cartwright is proud of her income but her husband is apparently not. Money flowing into the Cartwright-Taylor household was good news until Brittany became the matriarch. Appearing on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules after a four-year hiatus, the reality star spilled the beans on her spiraling marriage with Jax Taylor.

Cartwright disclosed that money drew a wedge between the married couple after she started earning more than Taylor. She claimed that her financial superiority “hurt” her estranged husband’s ego leading to more disagreements.

Brittany Cartwright opens up to reality behind her failed marriage

The 35-year-old TV personality got candid with co-star Scheana Shay after returning to the sets of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday. As their conversation steered toward marriage, Cartwright revealed that their fights were influenced by money. “I know whenever me and Jax were going through that where I was making more money for once, I could tell that was a shift for him. We were fighting a lot because of that alone,” Cartwright said.

Likewise, Shay also conformed to the fact that "being the breadwinner" created turbulence in her marriage as well. The 38-year-old reality star is married to internet personality Brock Davies. Thus, in an attempt to justify their husbands' rather unglamorous reactions that probably transpire from past stereotypes, Cartwright conjectured it was because they were "such manly men" that their wives' financial superiority was an issue "even if they don't express it."

“I was definitely making more money. I can tell it hurt Jax’s ego,” the mother of one simultaneously addressed in the Vanderpump Rules After Show. Cartwright claimed that their gender roles “flipped” following their exit from Vanderpump Rules in 2020. According to StyleCaster, Brittany and Jax were reportedly kicked out from the Bravo show in 2020 after the latter unfairly accused co-star Faith of committing a crime on X.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor separated in 2024

The two reality stars broke off their marriage of four years after they publicly announced their separation on the When Reality Hits podcast in February 2024. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Cartwright said then. Moreover, she expressed her disappointment with Taylor by adding that they had been together for “nine years” but being taken for “granted” is what she was not okay with, per Page Six.

While a divorce still seems far-fetched, Cartwright has moved to a separate home for the sake of her mental health. Besides the money-making factor, the God Bless the Broken Road actress also deemed the lack of intimacy as another reason for the dissolution of their marriage. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor share their three-year-old son Cruz Cauchi.

However, Cartwright made sure to clarify that the couple’s involvement with the Bravo show did not affect their relationship. “A lot of stuff happened when the cameras went down, and I want people to realize that it’s not because of what happened on the show, it’s not because of anything like that. I very much love [Jax], but I hit my breaking point a little bit,” Brittany confessed.

The launch of their new reality TV series, The Valley will provide unscripted glimpses into Brittany and Jax’s relationship after separation.

