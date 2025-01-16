Did Cardi B's Estranged Husband Offset And His Mother Rob Her? Rapper Says Stop 'Playing With Me’

Cardi B accused her estranged husband, Offset, and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of robbing. “I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me,” the Bodak Yellow hitmaker said during her X Spaces livestream on January 14.

“Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, wiped my nose. Told you stop f–king playing with me,” she added. Although she didn’t give any further details on the alleged robbery, she continued to complain about Offset, whom she filed for divorce from in July 2024.

She called out her soon-to-be ex-husband for not giving any gifts to their kids — daughter Kulture, son Wave, and 4-month-old daughter they welcomed in September — on Christmas. She revealed that the Migos member “just called” his daughter for the first time in a year.

“You love your kids so much, and you didn’t bought them s–t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts,” she said. Offset is also a father to three other kids with three different women — a son with Justine Watson, another son with Oriel Jamie, and a daughter with Shya L'Amour.

The WAP rapper claimed that he deliberately didn’t buy presents for their gifts just out of spite. “Mind you, we was cool. We wasn’t f–king, but we was cool. Stop f–king playing with me,” she added.

She recalled never being able to celebrate her wins because her spouse was going through a tough situation at the time. In December 2024, the soon-to-be exes had a heated exchange on social media in which Cardi asked Offset to sign their divorce papers “today.”

In response to her, the Annihilate emcee asked her to stop making her look like a “hoe” who was trying to make him look bad. Cardi fired back, calling him a “dummy” who was being fake nice and pushing the new narrative for the netizens. The online argument took place days after they briefly reunited for Offset’s birthday.