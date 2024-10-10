Did Dr Dre’s Psychiatrist Sue Him Over Abusive And Threatening Messages? Learn Here

A lawsuit has been filed against Dr. Dre by his former marriage counselor, who provided the music mogul and his wife therapy as well as a lot of sessions of marriage counseling while they were together. Get ready to uncover the behind-the-scenes drama!

The same psychiatrist had also been present as a mediator during the divorce of the Forgot About Dre artist and his ex-wife Nicole. The counselor in question here is Dr. Charles Sophy, whose lawsuit, as per TMZ, reads that Dr Dre had been sending him threatening as well as abusive text messages, that too 14 months after the divorce of him and Nicole was finalized.

As per Sophy, the Next Episode artist accuses him of asking a third party to talk ill of Dre in the media while the legendary music icon was going through his divorce proceedings. According to Dr. Sophy, Dre had even sent associates to his gated community who were dressed as FBI agents, with the task of tracking him down.

In his claims, as seen in the docs, Sophy stated that Dr Dre had called him "b**h" and a "piece of s***" over text messages while also threatening him to "make you pay for that."

As per Sophy, back in 2023, Dr Dre had started harassing him, after the musician hired a few men to impersonate as FBI agents.

After all these, Dr. Sophy stated that he has boosted security measures around his home. He mentioned that he now wears a bulletproof vest and cap whenever he leaves the house. She filed a $10 million lawsuit against Dr. Dre and requested a restraining order requiring the musician to stay at least 100 yards away from him.

Dr. Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, told TMZ, "Dr. Sophy filed his suit only after he failed to pressure Mr. Young into dropping efforts to get Dr. Sophy punished for dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence."

The lawyer further added that Andre Romelle Young—the real name of Dr. Dre—filed his suit in 2023 with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California.

As per King, the complaint would revoke the license of Dr. Sophy and prevent him from providing mental health counseling to his patients.

“In gross violation of all applicable standards of care, Dr. Sophy inserted himself into a contentious divorce while simultaneously 'treated' not only Mr. and Mrs. Young, but their children," King added.

Dr Dre and Nicole Young were married from 1996 to 2021.

