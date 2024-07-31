Snoop Dogg Addresses Dr. Dre As His ‘Mentor’ While Reflecting Back On His Friendship With Beats Founder

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are not just artists who have collaborated on many tracks but are also the two personalities who share a great bond. They have been friends for over two decades and still share the strength that they had within their friendship from the beginning

The Beats founder and the Drop It Like It’s Hot artist recently reflected on their friendship during an interview.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre speak of their friendship

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have put forth their skills together on many tracks. While they share a relationship of around 30 years, Snoop Dogg has a lot to talk about their friendship and more.

While making an appearance on the Capital XTRA radio program, the Young, Wild & Free artist stated how Dr. Dre is not just a friend but has become a family member over the decades.

"Dr. Dre has like always been a big brother, a mentor,” Snoop Dogg stated.

He also mentioned that Dr. Dre has given him lessons on how to be a professional, and how to separate from his hood culture. He further also mentioned that The Next Episode artist also taught him business and how to keep on moving forward.

The Let It Roll artists also opened up about how Dr. Dre has an “I don’t care about what I’ve made, it’s all about what I’m about to make,” attitude, calling it a lesson that he takes from him.

While the Sexual Eruption artist called Dr. Dre a big brother, he also referred to him as a protector during the recent interview with Capital XTRA.

Snoop Dogg also mentioned that he loves being around Dre in both studios as well as in real life.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre launched a cocktail

In recent news, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have again collaborated together. However, this collaboration does not happen to be on tracks but through a ready-to-drink canned cocktail named Gin & Juice, that is inspired by Snoop's 1994 track having the same name.

The classic track also happens to be produced by Dr. Dre. While the canned cocktail is one of the latest collaborations between the two legendary artists, Snoop first gained recognition when he was featured on Dr. Dre’s debut single Deep Cover, back in 1992.

Both the artists have since been collaborating on many tracks, with Dr. Dre being the producer of Snoop's 1993 debut album, Doggystyle.

