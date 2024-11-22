Did Emilia Pérez's Karla Sofía Gascón Not Know Selena Gomez Was A Disney Star? Says Daughter Told Her To 'Treat Her Well'

Selena Gomez famously appeared on Disney's hit show Wizards of Waverly Place and is known for being the most followed woman on social media. But surprisingly her film Emilia Pérez's director Jacques Audiard and co-star Karla Sofía Gascón had no idea about her massive fan base or her memorable breakout role. In fact, the director knew her for her other works like Spring Breakers and Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Audiard recalled his first meeting with The Hands To Myself singer. “It was love at first sight. I loved her sensitivity, her fragility, and what she exuded,” he said.

As for Gason, it was her 13-year-old 'Selenator' daughter who gave her some notes before she started shooting for Emilia Pérez. “When she found out that I was working with her, my daughter said, ‘Mom, you got to treat her well because she’s suffered a lot,’” Gascon recalled.

When the camera rolled, the actress was surprised by Gomez’s ability to be present and humble. “Of all the people that I’ve met in the acting world — and I’ve met so many — she’s the most normal,” Gascon added. She also revealed that her daughter has also gotten close with the Only Murders in the Building actress and the latter drove her daughter to the premiere.

Advertisement

As for the pop star, she has a lot going on! Apart from earning acclaim for her role in Emilia Pérez since its Cannes Film Festival release, she also returned to Disney with the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off and is happier than ever.

Speaking to the outlet, the actress also revealed how it was Harmony Korine’s R-rated indie Spring Breakers that got her hooked on acting. "We had done over 100 episodes of Wizards and two movies for Wizards, and then I did a few lovely, cute projects in between that I’m grateful for, and then I met with Harmony," she said.

Emilia Pérez is a musical thriller revolving around four women in Mexico, “each pursuing their own happiness. Cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer, to help fake her death so that she can finally live authentically as her true self,” as per the official synopsis.