Did James Kennedy take a dig at ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss amidst cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval? Find out

American television personality James Kennedy has taunted his former fiancée Raquel Leviss amidst her controversial cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval. Leviss and Sandoval had an affair while the latter was in a relationship with Ariana Madix who also stars with the two on reality television Vanderpump Rules. Continue reading to know what Kennedy said about Leviss and what happened between the two reality television stars.

James Kennedy's dig at ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss

The 31-year-old commented on an old US Weekly Instagram post about Leviss and Ariana Madix, where the latter had said that Leviss was living "in a rom-com" unaware that her friend and her boyfriend were cheating on her. "HAHAH! Raquel loves to confide in Ariana.... About lots of life's lessons [laughing face emoji]," Kennedy made an ironic comment on the scandal situation on Wednesday, April 12.

ALSO READ: Why Tom Sandoval has issued public apology amid Raquel Leviss cheating allegations? Find out

"She's young and free and spreading her legs [x3 laughing emojis]," he further wrote, taking a dig at his former fiance Leviss. Kennedy has since deleted his comments but screenshots of the same have been making the rounds on the Internet. Madix broke off her nine-year-long relationship with Tom Sandoval when she found out he was cheating on her with Leviss, who was also her friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star.

Meanwhile, after five years of dating, Kennedy and Leviss got engaged in May 2021 but called off their wedding in December claiming they were not "in love anymore." Leviss had proceeded to hook up with castmates Peter Madrigal and Tom Schwartz but it was later revealed that the 28-year-old's affair with 40-year-old Sandoval began much before that.

Back when the news of the affair broke out in March this year, Kennedy had shared a screenshot and wrote, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything. Just wait, read it, and weep. Tom's a f*cking creep." As per reports, Madix had "been hanging out with Raquel" and "was there for her" after her split from Kennedy. She reportedly felt "betrayed by her friend."

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval makes shocking claims about ex-gf Ariana Madix; Says she was 'suicidal' at times

Madix was "completely blindsided" by the news of the affair and "devastated" did not even "scratch the surface" of how she felt regarding it. "This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can't even put into words that betrayal,” a source told People at the time. In an Instagram post, Madix accepted and said, "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement."