Did Jessica Alba Compare Her Marriage To Cash Warren To Being Roommates? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have been making headlines as it is reported that the actress and her husband are parting ways after 16 years of marriage. Amid the news making the couple’s fans concerned, an old report resurfaced on the internet wherein the Honey actress revealed that her marriage to the film producer was similar to having a roommate.

In 2024, the actress conversed with Katherine Schwarzenegger when she revealed details about her union with Warren.

In her throwback conversation with the podcast host, the actress claimed that the first two years of marriage paint a rosy picture, and then it all turns into being a roommate to one another.

Elaborating on the statements, Alba revealed, “I would say it’s all rosy for two and a half years.” She further added, “But then after that, you become roommates. You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It's a lot of like checking the boxes.”

Alba and Warren met on the sets of The Fantastic Four in 2004, and four years later, the couple tied the knot. The actress and her husband also share three kids, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

Further in her talks with Schwarzenegger, the actress said, “I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. I would say we‚ it's not even him, I would say it's us, right? Because when I'm seeing him and spending time with him, and we're like really like enjoying each other, it's an us thing. And it feeds me as well.”

Amidst the reports of filing for divorce, a source close to Alba and the producer revealed that the duo will still be in touch at all times for their kids.

