Jessica Alba And Cash Warren ‘Will Remain Close’ Amid Filing For Divorce: Reports

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are set to part ways after 16 years of marriage. The actress and Warren’s close ones revealed that following the split, the former couple is still very much in contact with each other and on good terms. The duo is thinking all about their kids. According to the new media reports, The Fantastic Four star and her producer husband tried hard not to let the spark between them fade.

As per the new reports, Alba and Warren “will remain close to each other” no matter the situation. Elaborating on the statements, an insider revealed, “No matter what’s going on right now, it seems they will remain close.” They further added, “If they’re filing for divorce, it’s not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together.”

Warren and the Honey actress met on the sets of Fantastic Four in 2004, and four years after dating, the duo tied the knot in 2008. In their 16 years of marriage, the duo also share three kids: Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

Previously, Warren revealed to a media outlet that he and his wife help each other grow through the situations. He said, "The moment one becomes stagnant and the other one's really pushing for growth, it's challenging."

The film producer added, "Or if you're growing apart, it's really challenging and so, it's like finding a way to support each other on our own paths, in our own growth. Her helping me on my path, and it doesn't mean our paths have to converge and we have to be doing the exact same thing. It's just supporting each other in our own growth."

A report by TMZ suggested that the last time the family got together was for Hayes' birthday, where the members were all smiling and laughing. Though the actress has been spotted without the wedding ring multiple times, she shared pictures with her kids and husband on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

