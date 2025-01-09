Jessica Alba Revealed Shocking Details On Marriage Condition Years Before Filing For Divorce From Husband Cash Warren

The news of Jessica Alba divorcing her husband, Cash Warren, has shocked the entire Hollywood film industry. The actress had previously opened up about how they lived for years as “roommates.”

While appearing on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram show, Before, During, and After Baby, back in July 2021, the Fantastic Four actress remarked, “It’s all rosy for two and a half years. But then, after that, you become roommates.”

She went on to explain that, over time, couples grow their responsibilities, and the relationship becomes more about “checking the boxes.”

During her conversation with the host, Alba also admitted that she had taken their partnership for granted. She mentioned that they had a strong bond of friendship, which gave them the confidence to say, “You’re not going anywhere.” However, there were times when the actress didn’t consider her partner’s feelings.

“So that is something that I think is a constant thing to work on,” the Dark Angel actress added.

The star also mentioned that the two always tried to work through their issues simply by talking about them and also communicating about their feelings when they were unhappy.

Jessica Alba and her husband recently separated and are now planning to get a divorce nearly after 17 years of marriage, as per a source who spoke to TMZ.

Advertisement

The reason for their divorce is still not clear. It is also crucial to know that the estranged couple are parents to three children, two daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and a son Hayes.

ALSO READ: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Part Ways After 16 Years of Marriage