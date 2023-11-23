Did Joaquin Phoenix grow up in a cult? Exploring his early life amid his movie Napoleon's release

Joaquin Phoenix shares a very special bond with his siblings, River, Rain, Liberty as well as Summer. Born in 1974, Joaquin was the third eldest of the siblings. While their parents, John and Arlyn moved a lot, they were brought up under Children of God which was a religious movement at the time, but many also considered it to be a cult. Here’s a quick look at the relationship between the actor and his dear siblings.

Joaquin Phoenix and family move in Los Angeles during their formative years

In the initial years of the kids growing up, John and Arlyn were archbishops of Venezuela and Trinidad for a few years. However, when Joaquin turned 3, they turned suspicious and left the cult. In the following years, the Children of God would face multiple charges of sexual abuse, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The family boarded a cargo ship that took them to Florida. Starting out their lives in the USA, the children developed a special talent and interest in music. They won local competitions post which the family moved to Los Angeles as they launched successful careers as child actors. During the time, Arlyn secured the role of a secretary for an NBA player and on the other hand found Iris Burton who became the child actor agent for the children.

Joaquin Phoenix’s family dealt with a tragic loss

The family was struck with tragedy when Joaquin’s brother, River, passed away at the tender age of 23. The family then moved back to Costa Rica to heal from the loss. Three decades after the incident, Joaquin and his siblings have built a solid foundation that honors their brother.

Speaking to 60 Minutes in 2020, the Joker actor shared, “He’s always been a presence in all of our work and the path that we took individually and collectively. I think in virtually every movie that I made, there was a connection to River in some way. And I think that we’ve all felt his presence and guidance in our lives in numerous ways."

Meanwhile, HER actor's new movie, Napolean is out in the theaters, and from the first looks of critics, things are looking up for Joaquin's latest project.

