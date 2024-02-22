How Much Did Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Charge For Joker 2? REVEALED

Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to come out in October. The sequel to 2019’s Joker will not only be bringing back Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Arthur Fleck aka Joker, but it will also star Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Here is what the actors are getting paid for the film.

Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s salaries are quite high

Joaquin Phoenix received $4.5 million for his role in the first movie, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. For Joker: Folie à Deux, the actor is receiving a whopping $20 million fees. Lady Gaga, who is also an Oscar nominated actress, is getting $12 million to take up the role of Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn.

It is not just the salaries of the stars that have increased. Warner Bros. has a budget of a shocking $200 million for Joker: Folie à Deux. Compared to the first Joker film, whose budget was $60 million, this is quite a jump. The 2019 film garnered a $1 billion worldwide box-office, which made it the first R-rated film to have ever crossed the $1 billion mark. Whether its 2024 successor lives up to the expectations remains to be seen.

What we know about Joker: Folie à Deux

Even though Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, its success made the studio announce a sequel in 2022. Bigger budgets and sequels have always been a trend with superhero movies, so the announcement was not very surprising.

The movie of course stars Joaquin Phoenix and Arthur Fleck, a former party clown and comedian tormented by poverty and mental illness, who turns into Joker, a criminal with a bleak outlook on life. The film will also feature Lady Gaga as Dr. Harleen Quinn, who is a psychiatrist initially assigned to Fleck, but becomes obsessed with him and turns into Harley Quinn and begins a very toxic relationship with Joker.

The film’s director Todd Philips shared a few gorgeous stills from the movie on his Instagram a few weeks ago. The movie is scheduled to release on 24th October, 2024.

