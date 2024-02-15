Joker 2: A Look At All Posters Featuring Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Released So Far

The filmmaker who's reprising his duties from the Oscar-winning 2019 hit Joker, Todd Phillips dropped a surprise Valentine's Day preview Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a trio of photos from the highly anticipated movie that's set to follow the titular character as he navigates a new love affair with famed villainess Harley Quinn.

New photos of Joker 2 revealed

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips dropped new stills of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga from the movie on Valentine’s Day. He gave a sneak peek of the highly anticipated sequel, much to the delight of fans.

"Hoping your day is full of love,” wrote Todd, sharing the photos on his Instagram. Joaquin returns as the titular Joker while Lady Gaga plays Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn. In one of the photos, Gaga can be seen gazing into Joaquin’s eyes lovingly as he returns a barely-there smile. In another, he’s dipping her romantically on a terrace as a comic-style set forms the background. The only color picture released by Todd sees Gaga in blue and Joaquin in his trademark suit.

Numerous Gaga fans were thrilled to see the singer-actor drop pictures of her making music and the director release these stills the same day. “We are so back. LG7. Joker 2,” wrote an excited fan in all caps. “Joker 2 stills and 3 studio pics in 2 hr i-,” wrote another fan. Another proclaimed that the ‘Monster era’ was back in dominance, “gaga in the studio, joker 2 reveals, oh little monster era is back from dormancy.”

Another commented that they’ve “prayed for times like this.” One movie buff hoped that Joker 2 is a musical, completely disconnected from the first film, writing, “I hope, not that I think this will happen, that Joker 2 is just completely disconnected from the first one. Just a completely different story packed into a lavish, over the top, campy musical. That would rule.”

Everything we know about the sequel

Arthur Fleck returns in Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 film, Joker. The film, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as Fleck, was a major box office success, earning over $1 billion worldwide. The story of Fleck's transformation into the Joker could inspire a new legion of mass shooters.

Joker tells the tale of professional clown-for-hire Arthur Fleck snapping after a lifetime of mistreatment and poverty, and his actions as Joker inspiring an uprising of Gotham City's downtrodden against the city's elite. By contrast, other than the film being A Star is Born-style musical, the story of Joker: Folie à Deux remains under wraps. This includes how the sequel follows the 2019 Joker's ending and whether it confirms that its predecessor's events actually happened or were only in Arthur's head, the latter being a widespread theory driven by the movie's ambiguity. Here is the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joaquin Phoenix returns as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux, following his roles in Ridley Scott's Gladiator and M. Night Shyamalan's Signs. Phoenix's other notable roles include Theodore Twombly in Her, Jesus in Mary Magdalene, and Napoleon Bonaparte in Napoleon. His return raises questions about whether Joker: Folie à Deux is a direct sequel or a standalone story, given the vague ending of the original film. Phoenix's other notable roles include Theodore Twombly in Her and Napoleon Bonaparte in Napoleon.

Pop star Lady Gaga portrays Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga made her film debut in 2013's Machete Kills, and subsequently portrayed Bertha in 2014's Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. Gaga also portrayed Ally Maine in Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance, and won Best Original Song for "Shallow". Additionally, Gaga also portrayed Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's 2021 movie House of Gucci, while she also provided the song "Hold My Hand" for the 2022 mega-hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Zazie Beetz returns to Joker: Folie à Deux, playing Sophie Dumond's neighbor. Beetz began her career in 2015 with James White and Applesauce, followed by Geostorm and Dead Pigs. She gained fame in 2018 for her role as Neena Thurman in Deadpool 2. Beetz has also appeared in television, voice roles in Robot Chicken and Invincible, and portrayed The Hornet in David Leitch's 2022 action-comedy Bullet Train.

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently slated for an October 4, 2024 release date. Chances are, it will follow the original film and have a fall festival premiere.

