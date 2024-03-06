Did Kacey Musgraves Have Wardrobe Malfunction During SNL? Country Star Makes Hilarious Revelation

The Follow Your Arrow singer expressed how a simple accessory in her outfit turned out to be a wardrobe malfunction. During the end credits of the latest episode of SNL, the actress posted a clip on her X account, where she and host Sydney Sweeney can be seen. Sydney was joined by her co-star Glen Powell, who together celebrated the Anyone But You success in the end credits. What happened here that hinted at a wardrobe malfunction? Singer reveals.

What was Kacey Musgraves wardrobe malfunction all about?

The 35-year-old singer posted a clip of herself on SNL and the end credits scene. Shortly after she posted a screenshot of herself and Sweeney on stage in the same episode. As fans could notice, a large blue clip was there in the Rainbow singer’s head that was not supposed to be there. In the same X post, the singer revealed how she unintentionally wore the accessory. The post was captioned, “The clip. I forgot to remove the clip,” followed by an emoji. However, Kacey also revealed how the clip looked good in her hair. Fans also supported her decision in the comments section. The post has more than 56.9k likes since its posting on March 3, 2024.

What did fans say about Kacey Musgraves wardrobe malfunction?

Fans were being supportive! One user said, “An accidental fashion choice I eat up though.” Another said, “Nooo Kacey, you shouldn’t have said anything, everyone would just vibe and you would start a trend, imagine a world where hair doesn’t fall on your face.” There were others who said it looks cute despite being unwanted and many of her were hyping her up for that hairclip. Kacey had performed Too Good To Be True and Deeper Well, her hits on the SNL episode. She was also thanked by host Sweeney as a mark of gratitude. At present, Kacey is set to release her album Deeper Well on March 15, 2024 and fans are eager.

