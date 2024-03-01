Kacey Musgraves Announces 2024 World Tour Dates Amid Release Of New Single; Deets

Kacy Musgraves fans are over the moon as the Breadwinner singer shared her comeback on Thursday, announcing the Deeper Well World Tour in support of her upcoming fifth hit studio album, Deeper Well. Joining Musgraves on stage will be Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron, and Nickel Creek. Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the "Follow Your Arrow" singer encouraged fans to "Tap into your Deeper Well me on tour" alongside a tour poster.Deeper Well is available on YouTube and it has already reached a whopping 1.3 million views in three weeks.

Where can fans purchase the tickets?

In select markets, American Express card members have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the Deeper Well World Tour before they are available to the general public. Early access starts on March 5 at 10 a.m. local time and continues until March 7 at 10 p.m. local time (U.S Time) Tickets will subsequently be released to the general public on March 8 at 10 a.m. local time via https://www.kaceymusgraves.com/tour.

Details about Musgraves latest album

Alongside the tour reveal on Instagram, Musgraves introduced a new track from her forthcoming album titled Too Good to be True, where she explores the theme of falling in love and the fear and pain of heartbreak.

The 35-year-old country star joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and expressed her thoughts on the themes of vulnerability and connection present in her upcoming album, Deeper Well. Dropping the first single, Deeper Well, from her sixth studio album on Thursday, the seven-time Grammy winner announced that fans can anticipate the full project on March 15, 2024.

“I truly believe that the most profound form of connection stems from vulnerability,” the Grammy winner expressed. “On one hand, there’s often little mystery left in life, especially for artists. Yet, we're ultimately here to forge connections.”

Musgraves emphasized that both artists and audiences “share the same emotions.” She disclosed her intention to “put it all out there” and refrain from “holding back.” Despite sharing the fear that vulnerability can exist, she confessed to Lowe that, as a “somewhat private person,” it can be daunting to accept it.