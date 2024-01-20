Did Kid Cudi Mend Relationship With Kanye West After Their Ugly Fallout? Here's What The Rapper Had To Say

Hold on tight because we’ve got the lowdown on Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s friendship saga! Imagine, these two had a big falling out, but now Cudi is opening up about why he decided to forgive Kanye. It’s like a real-life drama unfolding on Apple Music. So, buckle up as we take a closer look at how this friendship went from rocky to a possible rebound. Kid Cudi spilled the beans, and we’re here to spill them to you—all the juicy details about whether they’ve truly patched things up.

The fallout

The rap world was rocked when Cudi and Kanye found themselves at odds throughout 2022 and 2023. The storm brewed as Kanye disapproved of Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson, who was dating Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Social media witnessed a clash of words, with Cudi even dubbing Kanye a music industry dinosaur and vowing never to collaborate again.

In 2022, in an exclusive chat with Esquire, Kid Cudi spilled tea on his strained relationship with one-time buddy Kanye West. West took jabs, going as far as putting a red cross on Davidson’s face in a since-deleted photo. Cudi defended his choices, stating he wouldn't feature on West's Donda 2 album. He emphasized that the West needed a major transformation for any chance of friendship revival.

Ye’s sincere apology

“He’s learning and getting better,” Cudi added. “He understands he messed up, and I think that’s the good part—it’s like a beautiful journey. He knows he said some things that he might not be able to come back from in a lot of realms, in a lot of spaces from certain people. But we grow and I think I pray for him, and that’s my brother.”

Fast forward to the present, and Cudi reveals the key to their renewed bond—a sincere apology from Kanye. Acknowledging the complexity of working with someone mired in controversy, Cudi emphasizes that beneath Kanye’s shocking behavior lies a good man. Despite the hurdles, Cudi considers Kanye a brother, understanding that family, even if estranged, has each other’s backs.

Sibling dynamics

Cudi delves into the intricacies of their relationship, drawing parallels to sibling dynamics. He reflects on how siblings, despite hurting each other, share an unbreakable bond. Fans who witnessed the magic when the two collaborated, played a crucial role in Cudi’s decision to mend fences.

Despite the public fallout, Cudi takes a moment of reflection, acknowledging that he owes much of his success to Kanye. In the early stages of his career, Kanye championed Cudi, going as far as footing the bill for his Day n Nite music video when Cudi had no record deal. It’s this history that Cudi cherishes, recognizing Kanye’s role in shaping his journey.

While opinions about Kanye's character may differ, Cudi sees their past conflicts as water under the bridge. He holds onto the belief that people can change and that, despite their differences, he's rooting for Kanye's well-being.

In a world where hip-hop feuds are common, Kid Cudi's revelation about mending ties with Kanye West offers a refreshing twist.

