'Kanye Really Paid For Tinfoil In His Mouth. I’m Crying': Kanye West's New Titanium Dentures Stun Fans

Kanye West is totally running the show and we're just here for the ride. In a surprising twist, but one that we kinda saw coming, the 46-year-old rapper showed off his brand new dentures on his Instagram story yesterday.

His new teeth installation is allegedly inspired by James Bond villain, Jaws, who appeared with a metallic mouth in the 007 franchise’s The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker in 1977 and 1979 respectively.

Kanye’s new grill, reportedly crafted of titanium, is worth a hefty sum.

Kanye West traded his natural teeth for Titanium dentures?

As opposed to initial reports by the Daily Mail that suggested that the Donda rapper got his natural choppers removed and replaced them with titanium grills, Kanye’s tooth doctor has confirmed, “He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy,” to Complex.

As for the cost of Kanye’s new dental experiment, his titanium grills as reported by Daily Mail are worth a whopping $850K.

Fans not impressed by Kanye West’s new grill

Ye’s fans are already pissed at the rapper as he failed to drop his new album Vultures on multiple promised dates. Turns out, he gave them a new reason to attack him. Not like Kanye cares, but still.

Fans feel Kanye’s new grills are a waste of money. One fan on Instagram urged someone to “Take his money away,” while another wrote, “I know people gets bored when they rich but wt*?”

Another concerned fan inquired, "How he gonna eat?"

People in the mood for a laugh said, "Raps gonna sound like forks clanking,' and “If bro bites his tongue it's OVER.”

Kanye West’s new teeth reminded the majority of their childhood gimmicks when they wrapped their teeth in tinfoil.

Not the first time Kanye that designed his teeth

Kanye loves decorating his teeth with all sorts of metals and gems. Back in 2010, the rapper revealed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that he got his bottom teeth removed and replaced them with a diamond grill.

On the other side of Kanye West's story, his new album Vultures in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ing is now reported to drop on February 9.

The duo failed to release the said album, on three previous occasions, December 15, January 12, and January 19 respectively.

