Did Kanye West Really Get His Teeth Removed To Install USD 850,000 James Bond Villain-Inspired Titanium Grill?

In a surprising turn of events, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, now simply Ye, has unveiled a striking set of grills that draw inspiration from the iconic James Bond villain Jaws. The dental transformation, reportedly costing a staggering $850,000, has sparked a wave of speculation and curiosity across social media.

The Bond villain connection

Ye's new grills, reminiscent of Jaws from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me and 1979's Moonraker, were meticulously designed in collaboration with his doctor, utilizing a mix of titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals. Contrary to widespread assumptions, Ye did not have his teeth removed. The procedure, known as fixed prosthodontics, involves affixing customized grills to his existing teeth.

Renowned dentist Thomas Connelly, who worked closely with Ye on the transformation, clarified that the artist's teeth remain intact. "He did not have his teeth removed," Connelly affirmed. "He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy," the dentist said.

ALSO READ: Is Kanye West Going To Drop An Apology Video For His Past Anti-Semitic Comments; Report

The Instagram revelation and reactions

Speculation about Ye's dental overhaul reached its peak when the artist shared a smiling snapshot featuring his new titanium grills on Instagram Stories. The post, accompanied by fangs, ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. A subsequent screenshot of a Google search for the Bond villain added an intriguing layer to the narrative. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Advertisement

Fellow artist Playboi Carti further fueled the discussion by sharing an Instagram post, revealing a conversation with Ye where the rapper sent a photo of himself sporting the avant-garde dental piece.

A history of dental transformations

This isn't the first time Ye has made headlines for his dental choices. In 2010, he hinted at having his bottom teeth removed for a diamond grill during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, dental experts, such as Dr. Emanuel Layliev, expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such a procedure. Layliev noted, "There's no way you can just place the gold into the gum or the bone without any connection to your natural teeth."

Ye's latest dental endeavor, with its hefty price tag and innovative design, adds another chapter to his evolving relationship with oral aesthetics.

AI-crafted apology and beyond

In a curious twist, it was revealed late last year that Ye's apology to the Jewish community for past anti-Semitic statements was crafted using artificial intelligence. Last year, Ye faced backlash for anti-semitic social media posts, including accusing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sharing a swastika in a Star of David. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called his remarks inflammatory and conspiratorial, linking him to 59 anti-semitic incidents in 2022.

As the artist continues to make waves in various spheres, from music to fashion and now dentistry, his journey remains an ever-unfolding saga of creativity and controversy.

ALSO READ: Kanye West Gets Brand New Expensive Dentures In Place Of His Teeth; SEE Here