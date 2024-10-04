Did Lisa Marie Presley Cry Listening To Elvis Presley's Music? Daughter Riley Keough Reveals

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, continued to grieve the loss of her father years after his death. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough revealed that she often found her late mother, Lisa Marie, crying over Elvis’s songs. "Her grief was very — I don't think she knew how to process it," Keough told Oprah.

"It was a very private thing for her. She would listen to his music alone, if she was drunk, and cry," she said in the clip released from the upcoming An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie, and Riley.

When Winfrey asked if she had ever witnessed her mother in this condition, Keough replied affirmatively. Keough recalled walking into her mother’s room to find her blasting Elvis’s music on speakers and crying on the floor. “She would be sitting on the floor crying, and she'd listen to her dad's music," the actress added.

In the intense interview with the Burning Love singer’s first-ever grandchild, Oprah heavily discussed the late Lisa Marie’s upcoming memoir From Here to the Great Unknown whose stories she recorded before her untimely death. Keough co-wrote the book to its completion and is ready to launch it on October 8.

The memoir will unveil "Lisa Marie’s idyllic but wild childhood years with Elvis, Elvis’ shocking death, her challenging teen years in the wake of her father’s death, her marriages, her devotion to her children, and her agonizing descent into addiction," as per the special’s description. Moreover, the book will feature some never-before-seen family pictures and sections of Lisa Marie’s recordings, including memories with her father.

Although Lisa Marie had previously asked her daughter to help finish her memoir, her shocking demise spurred Keough to revisit the project with a fresh perspective. "Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," the actress said.

She considered herself lucky to be able to tell her late mother’s story, no matter how “bittersweet” it was. "I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did," she added.