NCT DREAM announces 2024 World Tour: THE DREAM SHOW 3 to kick off in May; know cities, dates and more

NCT DREAM to hit the road for THE DREAM SHOW 3

NCT DREAM is set to embark on their third world tour, titled THE DREAM SHOW 3, bringing their electrifying performances to fans across the globe. The tour kicks off in Seoul on May 2nd and 4th, followed by expansive shows in Osaka, Jakarta, Tokyo, Nagoya, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, and Manila.

Notably, this tour marks a significant milestone as NCT DREAM will host their first Japanese dome tour, gracing iconic venues such as Kyocera Dome Osaka, Vantelin Dome Nagoya, and Tokyo Dome. The extensive global journey continues with performances in South America in August and September, North America in September, and Europe in March 2025. The group aims to captivate audiences with their dynamic and diverse music, showcasing their prowess on the international stage.

Having previously completed a successful second world tour, THE DREAM SHOW 2, which spanned 41 shows in 26 cities worldwide, NCT DREAM is gearing up for an even more exhilarating experience. As fans eagerly await the tour, the group is concurrently working on final preparations for a highly anticipated new album, slated for release in March. The promotional webpage for the tour promises to keep fans updated with detailed information as excitement builds for this global musical spectacle.

More details about NCT DREAM's latest activities

NCT DREAM, the third sub-unit of the popular South Korean boy band NCT under SM Entertainment, has been making waves with their recent activities. Originally conceptualized as a teenaged unit with an admission-and-graduation system, NCT DREAM underwent a re-branding in 2020. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single Chewing Gum featuring a youthful lineup of seven members.

In July 2023, NCT DREAM treated fans to their third studio album, ISTJ, comprising 10 tracks, including the lead single of the same name and a pre-released single, Broken Melodies. The album showcased the group's musical versatility and growth, earning acclaim from fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

